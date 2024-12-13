Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Questionable for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 3:24pm

Diggs (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Alabama product played through his knee injury in Dallas' Week 14 loss to the Bengals, recording five total tackles and three passes defended over 65 defensive snaps. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday but downgraded to an estimated DNP on Friday, which suggests he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 15. If Diggs is able to suit up Sunday, he'll serve as one of Dallas' starting outside cornerbacks.

