Trevon Diggs Injury: Questionable to return

Diggs (general soreness) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The cornerback went to the locker room due to dehydration and cramping. Diggs made two tackles (one solo) and matched up with New York's stud rookie receiver, Malik Nabers, for much of the night before exiting. Andrew Booth is his backup.