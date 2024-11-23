Trevon Diggs Injury: Won't play vs. Commanders

Diggs (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs was first listed on the Cowboys' injury report Thursday due to knee and groin injuries, which limited his practice participation in each of the last two sessions of the week. Diggs was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC East clash, but he will not travel with the team to Washington, and his next chance to play will be in Week 13 against the Giants on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Cowboys will be getting reinforcements in the secondary in the form of cornerback DaRon Bland, who will make his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday after missing Dallas' first 10 games due to a foot injury he suffered in late August.