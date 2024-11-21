Trevon Diggs Injury: Working through multiple injuries

Diggs (groin/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs played through a calf injury in the Cowboys' last two games. He didn't show up on Wednesday's injury report with that same issue, but he now appears to be working through groin and knee injuries. Diggs' practice participation Friday will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Commanders. Diggs has logged 14 tackles (11 solo) and five pass defenses (including one interceptions) across the Cowboys' last four regular-season games since the Week 7 bye.