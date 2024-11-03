Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs News: Active against Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Diggs (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs is playing through a partial tear in his calf that has limited his ability to practice. However, he worked out on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Falcons and will be ready to suit up. Diggs' availability is a big boost for a Cowboys' defense that is already missing DaRon Bland (foot).

