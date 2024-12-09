Trevon Diggs News: Officially set to return Week 14

Diggs (knee/groin) is active against the Bengals for Monday Night Football, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs will return to game action for the first time since Week 11 after missing a pair of contests due to groin and knee injuries. His ability to suit up Monday comes at a good time, as Josh Butler -- who had been filling in as a starting cornerback -- was placed on injured reserve Monday due to a torn ACL. Diggs will face a tough challenge in his first game back as he tries to slow down Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and a Bengals air attack helmed by Joe Burrow.