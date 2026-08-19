Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs News: Signing with Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:40pm

The Seahawks are slated to sign Diggs to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks are still reportedly planning to sign Terrion Arnold, but given the uncertainty surrounding his playing status, Diggs provides the team with added cornerback depth in the meantime. The 2020 second-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he combined to record 27 tackles in nine games (eight with Dallas and one with Green Bay).

Trevon Diggs
Seattle Seahawks
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