Trevon Diggs News: Tries out with Seattle

The Seahawks hosted Diggs for a tryout Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks have been in search of additional talent at cornerback. Former Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is set to sign with the team, but the league plans to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List once he signs due to his felony robbery and kidnapping charges. The situation with Arnold likely has the team turning to other options, with former 2021 All-Pro Diggs as one of the market's most alluring free agents. If Super Bowl champion coach Mike MacDonald wants to take a chance on the 27-year-old, he could see a career revival in the NFC West.