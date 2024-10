Moehrig recorded eight tackles (four solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Moehrig's eight combined tackles were a single-game high for him this season, bringing the TCU product's total to 28 for the 2024 campaign. The 25-year-old and the rest of the Raiders defense will work to get back on track in Week 6 against the Steelers.