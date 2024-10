Moehrig recorded nine tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Moehrig picked off Patrick Mahomes on a deflected throw for the safety's second interception of the season, and he also surpassed the 50-tackle mark through the Raiders' first eight games. A pass-friendly Bengals offense that features Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase awaits for Moehrig and this Las Vegas defense in Week 9.