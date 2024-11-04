Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tre'von Moehrig headshot

Tre'von Moehrig News: Registers 13 tackles vs. Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Moehrig tallied 13 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals.

Moehrig led the Raiders in tackling Sunday, and he logged his first sack of the season as he combined with John Jenkins for an eight-yard sack on Joe Burrow late in the third quarter. Moehrig has played every single defensive snap in eight of the first nine games of the regular season, and over that span he's accumulated 65 tackles (43 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.

Tre'von Moehrig
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now