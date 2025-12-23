Moehrig was one of four Carolina defenders to play every single defensive snap, and he finished tied with Claudin Cherelus as the team's third-leading tackler behind Nick Scott (10) and Christian Rozeboom (eight). Sunday marked the seventh time in 15 regular-season games that Moehrig posted at least seven stops, and the fifth-year safety is up to 93 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception). He is close to cracking the tackling century mark for a second consecutive year, and he'll look to reach that milestone in this Sunday's home game against the Seahawks.