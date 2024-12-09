Fantasy Football
Tre'von Moehrig headshot

Tre'von Moehrig News: Tallies eight tackles vs. Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Moehrig finished Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers with eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses.

Moehrig led the Raiders in tackling Sunday and logged eight tackles for the fifth time this season. He's played every single defensive snap in all but one game this year (Week 5 against Denver), and his 84 total tackles through 13 regular-season games surpasses his career high from 2023 (83 tackles through 17 regular-season contests).

Tre'von Moehrig
Las Vegas Raiders
