Trevon Wesco News: Cut from practice squad

Wesco was released from the Raiders' practice squad Tuesday,

Wesco received an opportunity with Las Vegas on Oct. 22 via its practice unit, but his stay in Sin City will last just short of one month. The journeyman tight end played three seasons with the Jets after being drafted in 2019 before suiting up for the Bears and Titans the last two years. He will now look for a new landing spot and a chance to make his 2024 season debut elsewhere.