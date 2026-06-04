Trevor Etienne News: Behind Brooks on depth chart?

Etienne appears to be behind Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks on Carolina's depth chart, competing for a backup role while contributing on special teams, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

A 2025 fourth-round pick, Etienne took just 23 touches on offense during his rookie season, getting far more work on special teams -- 20 punt returns for 163 yards, 31 kick returns for 733 yards. He was one of the least effective return specialists in the league, so he'll need to compete for the kick and punt return jobs this summer. Etienne hopes there's also a competition for the No. 2 RB role behind Hubbard, though fantasy ADPs and early beat-writer reports both peg Brooks as a strong favorite. Behind Hubbard, Brooks and Etienne, the Panthers have veteran journeyman AJ Dillon and UDFAs Anthony Tyus and Miles Davis.