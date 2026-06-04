Trevor Etienne headshot

Trevor Etienne News: Behind Brooks on depth chart?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Etienne appears to be behind Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks on Carolina's depth chart, competing for a backup role while contributing on special teams, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

A 2025 fourth-round pick, Etienne took just 23 touches on offense during his rookie season, getting far more work on special teams -- 20 punt returns for 163 yards, 31 kick returns for 733 yards. He was one of the least effective return specialists in the league, so he'll need to compete for the kick and punt return jobs this summer. Etienne hopes there's also a competition for the No. 2 RB role behind Hubbard, though fantasy ADPs and early beat-writer reports both peg Brooks as a strong favorite. Behind Hubbard, Brooks and Etienne, the Panthers have veteran journeyman AJ Dillon and UDFAs Anthony Tyus and Miles Davis.

Trevor Etienne
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Etienne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Etienne See More
NFL Dynasty Strategy: 5 Steps to Tank and Rebuild a Dynasty Football Team
NFL
NFL Dynasty Strategy: 5 Steps to Tank and Rebuild a Dynasty Football Team
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
78 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
115 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
142 days ago
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
149 days ago