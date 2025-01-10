Trevor Keegan Injury: Will miss wild-card round
Keegan (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against Green Bay.
Keegan saw the first action of his professional career Week 18 against the Giants, logging 51 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps with the team resting many of its starters. The rookie was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in April's NFL Draft and has spent most of his first year as an observer.
