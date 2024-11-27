Fantasy Football
Trevor Lawrence headshot

Trevor Lawrence Injury: Listed as limited, hopes to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

ESPN's Michael Di Rocco reports that Lawrence hasn't ruled out eventually having surgery on his sprained left shoulder but hopes to play through the injury for now. That may happen as soon as Sunday against the Texans, with Lawrence coming out of a Week 12 bye after missing back-to-back games. "I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. Hopefully I'm able to get back out there this week or as soon as possible and then it's going to be just every week kind of evaluating it, seeing where it's at."

