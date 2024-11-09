Trevor Lawrence Injury: Not expected to play in Week 10

Lawrence (shoulder), who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, isn't likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report follows a comment by Jaguars coach Doug Pederson on Friday indicating that Lawrence was "trending toward not playing." Per Schefter, it's uncertain at this point if Lawrence will return for next Sunday's clash with Detroit or if Jacksonville will instead opt to give him another week off with the team's bye following one week later. With Lawrence likely out at least this Sunday, Mac Jones is in line to make his first start of the campaign.