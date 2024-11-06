Trevor Lawrence Injury: Nursing sore shoulder

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence is dealing with a sore left shoulder and will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence is tending to the injury to his non-throwing shoulder after getting banged up on a hit during the first half of this past Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles. The issue didn't result in Lawrence missing any snaps, but with the signal-caller's practice reps being capped to begin Week 10 prep, Pederson said that it was too early to say that Lawrence will start this Sunday's game against the Vikings, per DiRocco. The Jaguars signed C.J. Beathard off the Dolphins' practice squad earlier Wednesday to provide insurance at quarterback behind Lawrence, though Pederson noted that Mac Jones remains the top backup and would start if Lawrence can't play.