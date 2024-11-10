Trevor Lawrence Injury: Officially inactive for Week 10

Lawrence (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

As anticipated, Lawrence will be sidelined for just the second time in his four-year career, paving the way for Mac Jones to make his first start with the Jaguars, while C.J. Beathard serves as the team's backup quarterback. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice all week while tending to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, an injury he sustained on a run in last week's loss to the Eagles. Though the injury is to Lawrence's non-throwing shoulder, it's considered serious enough to threaten his availability beyond Week 10 and potentially require surgery. For now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Jaguars' plan is to have Lawrence treat the injury through rest and rehab, but the quarterback could receive further opinions on the matter. The Jaguars will play next Sunday in Detroit before heading into a Week 12 bye, so it wouldn't be surprising if Lawrence ended up missing two games due to the injury.