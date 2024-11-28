Trevor Lawrence Injury: Remains limited Thursday
Lawrence (left shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lawrence was also deemed limited Wednesday, giving him one more chance to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Added context regarding the QB's chances of playing this weekend will arrive no later than Friday when the Jaguars post their final Week 13 injury report.
