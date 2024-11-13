Trevor Lawrence Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mac Jones will draw a second straight start in place of Lawrence, who is nursing an AC joint sprain to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Though surgery on the shoulder could be a possibility at some point, for now, Lawrence looks to be planning on treating the injury with rest and rehab. After Sunday's contest, the Jaguars are on bye Week 12, and Pederson told Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union that he has optimism that Lawrence might be ready to return to action Week 13 against the Texans. The Jaguars aren't likely to provide another update on Lawrence's condition until the team resumes practicing coming out of the bye week.