Trevor Lawrence Injury: Set to practice Wednesday

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that Lawrence (shoulder) is slated to practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

More importantly, Pederson indicated that Lawrence, who has missed the Jaguars' last two games, is poised to log a majority of first-team QB reps Wednesday. Jacksonville's upcoming injury report will reveal Lawrence's official participation level, but following a Week 12 bye, the signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches.