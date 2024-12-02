Trevor Lawrence Injury: Uncertain for rest of season

Speaking with the media Monday, coach Doug Pederson said no decision has been made yet if Lawrence (concussion) will play again this season, Kainani Stevens of the Jaguars' team website reports.

Lawrence is in the concussion protocol after being carted off the field Sunday following a vicious forearm to the head from Azeez Al-Shaair. The hit got Al-Shaair ejected. The 2-10 Jaguars are in last place in the AFC South and are, of course, extreme long shots to make the postseason. Also dealing with a shoulder issue that could require offseason surgery, the team may not feel it's worth putting Lawrence back out on the field in 2024. Mac Jones replaced Lawrence versus Houston and completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in relief, almost leading a comeback after the Jaguars were down 23-6 in the fourth quarter.