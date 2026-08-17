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Trevor Lawrence News: Could play in Friday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 8:26am

Coach Liam Coen is considering playing starters, a group that would include Lawrence, in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence sat out this past Saturday's preseason opener versus the Saints, but the Jaguars' franchise QB could see some action Friday. In that scenario, Coen relayed that the team's starters may "get a couple drives potentially."

Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
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