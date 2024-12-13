Fantasy Football
Trevor Nowaske headshot

Trevor Nowaske Injury: Will miss Sunday's Week 15 game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Nowaske (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle against Buffalo.

Nowaske popped up on the injury report this week with a concussion and has now been ruled out from playing Sunday. He'll need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before being able to take the field again. In Nowaske's place Sunday, Ben Niemann could be slated for a significant role on defense.

Trevor Nowaske
Detroit Lions
