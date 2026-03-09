Trevor Penning News: Sticking with Chargers

Penning re-signed to Los Angeles on a one-year, $4.5 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penning will get a chance to continue his development with the Chargers after having joined the team mid-season via trade from the Saints in 2025. The 2022 first-round pick started four of his seven appearances with Los Angeles last season and will be a candidate to contribute at both guard and tackle in 2026.