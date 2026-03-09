Trevor Penning News: Sticking with Chargers
Penning re-signed to Los Angeles on a one-year, $4.5 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Penning will get a chance to continue his development with the Chargers after having joined the team mid-season via trade from the Saints in 2025. The 2022 first-round pick started four of his seven appearances with Los Angeles last season and will be a candidate to contribute at both guard and tackle in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Penning See More
-
NFL Picks
Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers120 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips123 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Brock Bowers Banged Up157 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 5 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips158 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Egbuka, Kraft, Warren Deemed Questionable171 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Penning See More