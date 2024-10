The Titans elevated Siemian from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports,

Siemian will work as the backup to Mason Rudolph in the event that Will Levis (shoulder), who is officially listed as questionable, isn't able to suit up for Sunday's game at Detroit. This constitutes Siemian's second of three possible elevations from the practice squad for Tennessee.