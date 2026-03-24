Trevor Siemian headshot

Trevor Siemian News: Finds gig with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Siemian is signing a contract with Atlanta on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian provides the Falcons with a No. 3 quarterback option behind Michael Penix (ACL) and Tua Tagovailoa, the two of whom are expected to spend the offseason competing for the starting role. The last time Siemian saw regular-season action was 202, when he logged five appearances with the Jets and threw for 724 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He spent time on the Titans' practice squad in 2024 and 2025.

Trevor Siemian
Atlanta Falcons
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