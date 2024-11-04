Fantasy Football
Trevor Siemian headshot

Trevor Siemian News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Siemian reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday.

Siemian was active but didn't play during Sunday's overtime win versus the Patriots as he served as Mason Rudolph's backup as Will Levis was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Siemian would likely be activated once again for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Chargers if Levis remains out.

