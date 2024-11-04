Trevor Siemian News: Reverts to practice squad
Siemian reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday.
Siemian was active but didn't play during Sunday's overtime win versus the Patriots as he served as Mason Rudolph's backup as Will Levis was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Siemian would likely be activated once again for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Chargers if Levis remains out.
Trevor Siemian
Free Agent
