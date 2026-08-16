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Trey Amos Injury: No return timeline yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Amos (ankle) still has no return timeline set, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Amos suffered an ankle injury last Monday and has not practiced since the issue occurred. The 2025 second-rounder has likely not progressed well in his recovery if there is still no timeline for a return. The Commanders may be preparing for Amos to miss the start of the regular season, in which case veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas will likely start opposite Mike Sainristil in the team's secondary.

Trey Amos
Washington Commanders
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