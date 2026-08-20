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Trey Amos Injury: Still not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Amos (ankle) is getting healthier but is not ready to return to the field at this point, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

The cornerback fractured his fibula last year, and his current ankle sprain is on the same leg, per Reed. Amos has not practiced since suffering this latest injury Aug. 10. If he can't return in time for the start of the regular season, Rasul Douglas would likely be the next man up.

Trey Amos
Washington Commanders
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