Trey Amos Injury: Working toward return to practice

Amos (lower leg) is not participating in the Commanders' OTAs, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Amos is present, but rather than drilling with the team, he's still rehabbing from the fractured fibula he suffered back in Week 10 of the 2025 campaign. There is still no concrete timeline for his full return to football activities, and in the meantime, veteran Antonio Hamilton could see increased work on the boundary with the first team.