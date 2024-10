Benson was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Chargers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Benson has averaged over five yards a carry each of his last two games, but he's only tallied 21 total offensive snaps during that stretch. If the rookie were to miss time, Emari Demercado would likely assume even more of the backup role behind usual stalwart James Conner.