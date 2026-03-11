Trey Benson Injury: Backfield growing crowded

Benson (knee) faces increased competition for touches in 2026 after Tyler Allgeier agreed to a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Cardinals signed and James Conner (knee) restructured his contact to remain with the team, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Benson could potentially be the odd man out of a big-bodied 1-2 punch featuring Allgeier and Conner, as Donnie Druin of SI.com reports, though Benson's versatility and big-play potential could make him effective in a change-of-pace role. The 2024 third-round pick appeared positioned to take a step forward in Year 2 but was limited to just four regular-season appearances before landing on IR due to a meniscus injury in his knee, and he also missed multiple games as a rookie due to an ankle injury. While the exact split of Arizona's backfield remains to be seen, it is clear that both Allgeier and Conner have established themselves as more consistent rushers than Benson, who will need to both stay healthy and impress new head coach Mike LaFleur this offseason in order to earn opportunities.