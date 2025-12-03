On the heels of three straight missed sessions going back to last week, Benson now has one week remaining to prove the health of his knee before his 21-day window to practice expires. If that were to occur, he'd remain on injured reserve for the rest of the campaign. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 11. If Benson isn't activated for Week 14 action and Demercado avoids a designation, the latter would join Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the top healthy RBs on Arizona's active roster.