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Trey Benson Injury: Knee issue flares up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:28pm

Benson (knee) did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys and has no definitive timeline for return, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Benson was cleared to return to practice in early August, but it looks like he's suffered a setback with a left knee injury that he's been dealing with since last October. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and James Conner (foot) are also working through their own injuries, leaving Tyler Allgeier as the top healthy running back on the Cardinals' depth chart, with Bam Knight, Corey Kiner and Evan Hull all providing backfield depth.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
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