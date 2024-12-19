Fantasy Football
Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: Misses practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Benson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson injured his ankle during Sunday's win over the Patriots and never returned. He's now missed consecutive practices and likely would need to participate Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday at Carolina. With Benson in danger of missing the game and Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, the Cardinals may give James Conner an even larger workload than usual.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
