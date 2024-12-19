Trey Benson Injury: Misses practice

Benson (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson injured his ankle during Sunday's win over the Patriots and never returned. He's now missed consecutive practices and likely would need to participate Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday at Carolina. With Benson in danger of missing the game and Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, the Cardinals may give James Conner an even larger workload than usual.