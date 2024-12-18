Trey Benson Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Benson (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson was bounced in the second half of this past Sunday's win against the Patriots due to an ankle injury, which so far is keeping him off the practice field to begin Week 16 prep. With Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, DeeJay Dallas is the only other RB on the Cardinals' active roster aside from starter James Conner, while Michael Carter and Tony Jones are on the practice squad.