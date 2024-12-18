Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Benson (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson was bounced in the second half of this past Sunday's win against the Patriots due to an ankle injury, which so far is keeping him off the practice field to begin Week 16 prep. With Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, DeeJay Dallas is the only other RB on the Cardinals' active roster aside from starter James Conner, while Michael Carter and Tony Jones are on the practice squad.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now