Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: More competition in backfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Benson (knee) faces even more added competition in the Arizona backfield after the Cardinals used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 Draft on Jeremiyah Love last Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Along with Love, who projects to vault right to the top of the depth chart at running back, the Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier and restructured James Conner's contract over the offseason. Benson has never played a single regular-season snap on special teams in his career but may have to learn if he's going to stick in Arizona. The more likely outcome may be that Benson is traded to a team in need of backfield depth before Week 1. The 2024 third-round pick has a career 92-451-1 rushing line, good for a strong 4.9 yards per carry.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review
Author Image
Jim Coventry
28 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
31 days ago
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Losers From Free Agency
NFL
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Losers From Free Agency
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
35 days ago
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
NFL
NFL Combine: Metrics vs Production for Running Backs
Author Image
John McKechnie
40 days ago
NFL Best Ball: ADP Changes from NFL Free Agency
NFL
NFL Best Ball: ADP Changes from NFL Free Agency
Author Image
John McKechnie
42 days ago