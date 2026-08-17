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Trey Benson Injury: Present for Monday's workout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Benson (knee) is in attendance for Monday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Benson has been in and out of practice since his left knee flared up two weeks ago, missing Thursday's preseason game at Las Vegas in the process. With rookie first-round pick Jeremiyah Love being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain this weekend, Benson has a chance to stake a claim on the RB depth chart behind offseason addition Tyler Allgeier for as long as Love is sidelined. Moreover, fellow back James Conner continues to sit out 11-on-11 drills due to a foot injury, meaning Benson currently is the highest profile player at the position that can make a leap, assuming he doesn't suffer additional setbacks with his own health concern.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
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