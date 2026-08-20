Trey Benson Injury: Remains out of practice
Benson (knee) has not been present for any portion of the Cardinals' previous two full-squad practices this week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
After stretching with the team ahead of Monday's walkthrough practice, Benson hasn't since been seen by the media. He's been dealing with the knee injury all summer after missing the final 14 weeks of the 2025 campaign with an injury to the same knee. Unable to practice much or play so far this summer, Benson could be on the outside looking in at a roster spot considering he doesn't play special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 13 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)5 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP6 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy14 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 6 Aging Players to Target in Drafts24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More