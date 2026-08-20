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Trey Benson Injury: Remains out of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Benson (knee) has not been present for any portion of the Cardinals' previous two full-squad practices this week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After stretching with the team ahead of Monday's walkthrough practice, Benson hasn't since been seen by the media. He's been dealing with the knee injury all summer after missing the final 14 weeks of the 2025 campaign with an injury to the same knee. Unable to practice much or play so far this summer, Benson could be on the outside looking in at a roster spot considering he doesn't play special teams.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
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