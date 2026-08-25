Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: Reverts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 4:08pm

Benson (knee) reverted to the Cardinals' injured reserve list Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Benson underwent surgery in early October for a meniscus injury he suffered in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. The running back could never get right from the meniscus issue enough to stay on the practice field. The 24-year-old's struggles are made worse with such a crowded Cardinals running back room consisting of rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Tyler Allgeier and James Conner (foot). Benson is set to miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season, but if he can fix his knee troubles could negotiate an injury settlement in an attempt to find another team to play for in 2026.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trey Benson See More
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
8 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
10 days ago
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
11 days ago
NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
NFL
NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
19 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 6 Aging Players to Target in Drafts
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 6 Aging Players to Target in Drafts
Author Image
Mario Puig
29 days ago