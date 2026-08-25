Trey Benson Injury: Reverts to IR
Benson (knee) reverted to the Cardinals' injured reserve list Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Benson underwent surgery in early October for a meniscus injury he suffered in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. The running back could never get right from the meniscus issue enough to stay on the practice field. The 24-year-old's struggles are made worse with such a crowded Cardinals running back room consisting of rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Tyler Allgeier and James Conner (foot). Benson is set to miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season, but if he can fix his knee troubles could negotiate an injury settlement in an attempt to find another team to play for in 2026.
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