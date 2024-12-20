Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Benson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson hasn't practiced this week after exiting early from Arizona's Week 15 win over the Patriots. With fellow backup running back Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, DeeJay Dallas figures to step in behind James Conner, who projects for a huge share of Arizona's backfield snaps and touches.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now