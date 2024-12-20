Trey Benson Injury: Ruled out

Benson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Benson hasn't practiced this week after exiting early from Arizona's Week 15 win over the Patriots. With fellow backup running back Emari Demercado (back) on injured reserve, DeeJay Dallas figures to step in behind James Conner, who projects for a huge share of Arizona's backfield snaps and touches.