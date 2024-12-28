Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey Benson headshot

Trey Benson Injury: Sitting out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Benson (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson thus will miss a second consecutive contest due to an ankle injury, but on a positive note he at least was listed as limited on all three Week 17 injury reports, suggesting that his health is trending in the right direction ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the 49ers. As for Saturday, though, James Conner (knee) will continue to lead Arizona's backfield, while Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas back him up.

Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now