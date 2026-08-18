Trey Benson Injury: Still not full-go

Benson (knee) has yet to progress to 11-on-11 drills in training camp, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The clock is ticking for Benson, who missed a large chunk of 2025 with a knee injury that has continued to bother him at times during camp. On a positive note, Benson managed a limited practice Monday. However, it's unclear when he'll be ready for full-team drills. Benson is one of several Cardinals running backs dealing with injury, including Jeremiyah Love and James Conner.