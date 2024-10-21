Trey Benson News: Available in Week 7

Benson (illness) is listed as active Monday against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson has received at least some offensive snaps in five of the Cardinals' six contests this season, but his touch count has ranged from 2-to-12 in those outings. Overall, most of his work has occurred in garbage time, but he's racked up 30 carries for 107 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 12 yards working primarily behind James Conner and Emari Demercado. A similar small workload is possible for Benson in Week 7 after dealing with an illness this weekend.