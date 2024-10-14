Trey Benson News: Paces team in rushing Sunday

Benson turned five carries into 26 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Green Bay.

Despite trailing by double-digit points for most of the last three quarters, the Cardinals didn't abandon the run entirely, with all of James Conner (seven), Kyler Murray (seven), Emari Demercado (four) and Benson handling at least four rushes. Benson's yardage tally actually led the team, and for the first time since Week 4, his touches occurred before garbage time. No injuries befell Conner or Demercado, so the sudden usage before the waning moments was a bit of a surprise. Benson is averaging just 3.6 yards on his 30 carries this season, a rate that would require significant usage for the rookie third-round pick to gain wide fantasy relevance.