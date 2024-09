Trey Hendrickson Injury: Estimated as DNP

Hendrickson (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Cincinnati's practice estimate Wednesday.

Hendrickson is dealing with an illness after having recorded 1.0 sack during the team's loss to the Commanders last week. If he ends up being limited or held out of Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Joseph Ossai and Cedric Johnson would likely see expanded roles.