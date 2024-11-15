Fantasy Football
Trey Hendrickson headshot

Trey Hendrickson Injury: Expected to play Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:40pm

Hendrickson (neck/personal) is expected to play Sunday night against the Chargers, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

While Hendrickson will not travel with the team to Los Angeles, he's expected to fly out on his own and meet the team, as he's dealing with a personal matter. Hendrickson leads the league with 11.0 sacks. His presence will be a boost for Cincinnati as it tries to get on track and enter the playoff mix.

Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
